BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it “strongly urges U.S. to stop such provocative actions” after the U.S. military said one of its warships sailed near the disputed Scarborough Shoal claimed by China in the South China Sea.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)