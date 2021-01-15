China cenbank official asks Ant to maintain service quality as it works to fix business

FILE PHOTO: A thermal imaging camera is seen in front of a logo of Ant Group at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese financial regulators have asked Ant Group Co Ltd to ensure the quality of financial services to the public as it works on rectifying its business, the central bank’s vice governor Chen Yulu said Friday.

Ant has set up a working group and is preparing a timetable for the changes under the guidance of regulators, Chen told reporters in Beijing, the capital.

As it does this, it should maitain business continuity and normal operations, Chen added.