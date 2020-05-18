Rise in Chinese banks' bad loans within expectations -CBIRC

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - Chinese banks have seen an increase in bad loans but within expectations, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory (CBIRC) said in a statement on its website on Monday.

CBIRC said China had issued 3.11 trillion yuan of loans to support coronavirus prevention and work resumption by May 17 but warned of rising external risks to China’s banking and insurance sectors from a possible global recession or even depression.

It said outstanding interbank wealth management products in China were valued at 846 bln yuan at end-March, down 87% from their peak. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)