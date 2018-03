BELGRADE, March 14 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent on Thursday, reacting to a strengthening currency and inflation that declined in the first two months of the year.

The move surprised markets. Only four of 12 analysts and traders polled by Reuters this week and last said the central bank would cut the rate by 25 basis points. Eight expectged no change. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac;)