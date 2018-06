DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - A Saudi-led military coalition conducted “intense” strikes near Yemen’s main port of Hodeidah after the Arab alliance launched an attack on the western city on Wednesday, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television quoted witnesses as saying.

It reported “intense and concentrated” coalition strikes near the Houthi-held port, the country’s largest and which handles the bulk of imports into the war-torn Yemen. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; editing by Sami Aboudi)