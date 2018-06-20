FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018

Saudi-led coalition seizes Yemen's Hodeidah airport -spokesman

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has seized control of Hodeidah airport and continues to attack pockets of Houthi resistance nearby, a coalition spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We are now destroying Houthi fortifications near the airport,” spokesman Turki al-Malki said in an interview with Al Arabiya television from Brussels.

Residents said clashes at the airport have abated but coalition warplanes were bombing positions held by the Iran-aligned Houthis as the group dug in to defend Hodeidah, its sole port and the lifeline for millions of Yemenis. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Catherine Evans)

