LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish sovereign debt rose on Monday to the highest level since pre-election market turmoil in late March, as the lira extended its losses after disappointment at the economic strategy the government laid out last week.

Turkey’s five-year credit default swaps rose 11 basis points (bps) from Friday’s close to 459 bps, according to data from IHS Markit. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Hugh Lawson)