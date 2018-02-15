Indian billionaire jeweller accused of fraud left country on Jan. 1: police source

NEW DELHI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire jeweller, Nirav Modi, who is facing accusations that he defrauded a state-run bank of $44 million left the country on Jan. 1 even before a case against him was registered, a federal police source told Reuters on Thursday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation last week said they were investigating Modi and others over accusations that they defrauded Punjab National Bank.

The police source said they had issued a “look out” notice for Modi after registering a case against him on Jan. 31.

Modi has not commented on the case so far. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)