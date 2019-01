REFILE-BRIEF-India's IndiGo Expects 30 Pct Growth in Q4 From International Business - Exec

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd:

* INDIA’S INDIGO EXEC SAYS WE ARE LOOKING TO STRENGTHEN OUR INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE

* INDIA’S INDIGO EXEC SAYS PLAN TO START DIRECT FLIGHTS TO ISTANBUL, TURKEY FROM MARCH AND OPEN OTHER INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS

* INDIA’S INDIGO EXEC SAYS HOPE TO HAVE AN UPDATE “FAIRLY SOON” ON APPOINTMENT OF CEO

* INDIA’S INDIGO EXEC SAYS 30 PERCENT GROWTH IN JAN-MARCH QUARTER WILL BE FROM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

* INDIA’S INDIGO EXEC SAYS HAVE DONE TWO OPERATING LEASES ON ATR AIRCRAFT

* INDIA’S INDIGO EXEC SAYS DOMESTIC CAPACITY GROWING AT 25 PERCENT

* INDIA’S INDIGO EXEC SAYS A320NEO PLANES ARE CURRENTLY ON A SIX YEAR LEASE

* INDIA’S INDIGO EXEC SAYS DON’T SEE ANY RESTRICTIONS IN FLYING TO INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS DUE TO PROBLEMS WITH PRATT & WHITNEY ENGINES

* INDIA’S INDIGO EXEC SAYS BIGGER A321 AIRCRAFT CAN BE DEPLOYED WITHIN THE COUNTRY TO OVERCOME CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS AT AIRPORT

* INDIA’S INDIGO EXEC SAYS HAVE THE ABILITY OF CONVERT REMAINING ORDER OF A320NEO INTO ANY OTHER AIRCRAFT WITH ADEQUATE NOTICE

* INDIA’S INDIGO EXEC SAYS YIELDS ARE IMPROVING IN JANUARY FROM A YEAR AGO

* INDIA’S INDIGO EXEC SAYS PART OF REDUCTION IN PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR IS DUE TO HIGH CAPACITY GROWTH

* INDIA’S INDIGO EXEC SAYS CO IS VERY CAUTIOUS ABOUT ITS MARKET SHARE

* INDIGO'S MANAGEMENT WAS TALKING TO ANALYSTS ON A CONFERENCE CALL AFTER ITS QUARTERLY EARNINGS