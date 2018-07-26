Brazil's Banco Bradesco beats Q2 earnings estimates

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second largest private lender Banco Bradesco SA beat second quarter net income estimates on Thursday, as loan-loss provisions declined.

Bradesco reported recurring net income of 5.161 billion reais ($1.4 billion), 2.1 percent above a Reuters consensus estimate of 5.056 billion reais and 9.7 percent higher than a year earlier. The bank’s loan book grew 6 percent in the quarter, reaching 515.6 billion reais.