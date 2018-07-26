FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Banco Bradesco beats Q2 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second largest private lender Banco Bradesco SA beat second quarter net income estimates on Thursday, as loan-loss provisions declined.

Bradesco reported recurring net income of 5.161 billion reais ($1.4 billion), 2.1 percent above a Reuters consensus estimate of 5.056 billion reais and 9.7 percent higher than a year earlier. The bank’s loan book grew 6 percent in the quarter, reaching 515.6 billion reais.

$1 = 3.6879 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Susan Fenton

