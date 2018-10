SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA’s Chief Executive Officer Paulo Caffarelli has resigned and Marcelo Labuto has replaced him, the state-controlled Brazilian bank said in a securities filing on Friday.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that Caffarelli had accepted an offer to become the chief executive of the Brazilian card processor Cielo SA. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Robin Pomeroy)