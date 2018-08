Aug 27 (Reuters) - Gerdau SA:

* CORRECTED-BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER GERDAU SAYS BOARD APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS IN INDIA (NOT: SALE OF GERDAU HUNGARY SUBSIDIARY) FOR $120 MILLION TO BLUE CORAL INVESTMENT AND MOUNTAINPEAK INVESTMENT -FILING Source text in Portuguese: [bit.ly/2wk4M2g] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jake Spring)