SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Brazilian judged on Thursday issued a new injunction blocking the proposed sale of 80 percent of planemaker Embraer’s commercial aviation division to Boeing Co.

A judge issued a similiar injunction earlier this month that was swiftly appealed and overturned last week. It is unclear if this injunction will also be overturned. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb)