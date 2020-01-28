Argentina Economy Minister Guzman says meeting with IMF officials 'very productive'

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman said that a meeting with International Monetary Fund officials in New York was “very productive” on Tuesday, and that they discussed debt sustainability and Argentina’s economic situation.

Guzman, speaking to journalists as he left the meeting, confirmed he had met with an official from the U.S. Treasury on Monday.

He said he would be meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Italy next week.