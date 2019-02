(Makes clear that prices, not inflation, rose; corrects December figure to show a drop in prices, not a gain, of 0.45 percent) SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Prices in Brazil as measured by the IGP-DI price index rose 0.07 percent in January, compared to a 0.45 percent drop in December, private think tank Getulio Vargas Foundation said on Thursday. (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Kevin Liffey)