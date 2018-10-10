FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek industrial output rises 1.4 pct y/y in August

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output increased
1.4 percent in August compared to the same month last year,
after an upwardly revised 2.0 percent increase in July,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production
increased 2.9 percent from the same month last year, while
mining output rose 9.5 percent. Electricity production fell 3.3
percent with water output down 4.1 percent.
    
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES         AUGUST   JULY   JUNE   MAY   APRIL   MARCH
(%)
Industrial          1.4      2.0*   1.2    1.7   2.0     1.2
output y/y
Manufacturing       2.9      4.1    0.9    0.3   2.4    -1.1
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
