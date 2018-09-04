FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 11:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB's Vasiliauskas calls for EU-wide supervision of big banks

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Big banks based in the European Union should be supervised jointly by local authorities and the European Central Bank even if they are not in the euro zone, ECB policymaker Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Tuesday.

“An EU-wide banking union would allow for a centralised supervisory approach for all of the EU’s largest systemically important banks, regardless of host-country membership in the monetary union,” Vasiliauskas, who heads Lithuania’s central bank, said.

“We need to do a better job at convincing decision-makers in non-euro area countries to enter into the “close cooperation” regime (with the ECB).” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

