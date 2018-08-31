FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 31, 2018 / 5:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB confident in growth, inflation path - de Guindos

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s economic expansion will continue despite a rough patch earlier this year and underlying inflation will pick up towards the end of the summer, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

In his first public speech since taking up the ECB post this spring, de Guindos said that the ECB’s confidence in its projections has firmed, despite some clouds on the horizon.

“While risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook remain broadly balanced, uncertainties emerging from increased global protectionism, the finalisation of the Brexit negotiations and vulnerabilities in emerging markets, have become more visible than a few months ago,” de Guindos said at the University of Oviedo in Spain. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.