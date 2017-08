(Company corrects story from March 10. Corrects net loss and operating loss in headline and body text.)

Aug 11(Reuters) - EMC INSTYTUT MEDYCZNY SA:

* FY 2016 REVENUE 277.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 258.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* FY 2016 NET LOSS 22.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* FY 2016 OPERATING LOSS 18.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS A LOSS OF 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0634 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)