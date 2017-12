(Corrects capital increase amount in headline and body to 5.8 million euros not 2.4 million euros. Specifies number of shares issued.)

Dec 1(Reuters) - Safe Orthopaedics SA:

* ISSUES 8.7 MILLION SHARES AT A PRICE EUR 0.66/SHARE; RAISES EUR 5.8 MILLION

* SHARE CAPITAL AFTER INCREASE IS 2,389,967.7 EUROS COMPRISED OF 23,899,677 SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE 0.10 EURO PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2keSBAM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)