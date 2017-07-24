FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cal/OSHA, Chevron reach settlement for plan to improve safety at Chevron Richmond refinery​
July 24, 2017 / 7:18 PM / 22 days ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cal/OSHA, Chevron reach settlement for plan to improve safety at Chevron Richmond refinery​

1 Min Read

(Corrects source to California Department of Industrial Relations from Chevron Corp)

July 24 (Reuters) - California Department of Industrial Relations:

* California Department of Industrial Relations says Cal/OSHA, Chevron reached settlement for plan to "improve safety" at chevron Richmond refinery​

* ‍California Department of Industrial Relations says negotiated settlement requires Chevron to institute some measures to ensure process safety at Richmond refinery​

* ‍California Department of Industrial Relations says Cal/OSHA agrees to withdraw nine of 17 violations cited in the appeal​

* California Department of Industrial Relations​ says ‍agreement with Chevron resolves Chevron's appeal of citations issued by Cal/OSHA on Jan 30, 2013

* Citations were issued by Cal/OSHA on Jan 30, 2013 after investigation into fire at Richmond refinery on Aug 6, 2012 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

