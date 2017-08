(Corrects story from July 27. Changes values of acquired in Q2 liabilities in body text and in headline. Company corrects its own statement.)

July 31 (Reuters) - PRAGMA INKASO SA:

* ACQUIRED IN Q2 LIABILITIES OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 390.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 178.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ACQUIRED IN H1 LIABILITIES OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 608.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 537.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)