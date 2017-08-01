FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 9:05 PM / in 14 days

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kalobios to change company name to Humanigen (July 27)

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of "Humanigen" in third bullet point) KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* KaloBios to change company name to Humanigen Inc

* Ccontinue to expect new drug application (NDA) submission for benznidazole in Chagas disease to FDA in Q1 2018​

* Announced it will change company's name to Humanigen Inc, effective August 7, 2017

* Company's stock will also begin trading under new ticker symbol "HGEN" on OTCQB market as of opening on August 7​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

