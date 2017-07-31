FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Banca Carige expects to present new business plan in September
July 31, 2017 / 1:28 PM / in 15 days

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Banca Carige expects to present new business plan in September

1 Min Read

(Corrects fourth bullet point after bank clarifies that CET1 impact includes also share issue)

July 31 (Reuters) - Banca Carige CEO Paolo Fiorentino tells media call:

* Plans to present new business plan in September

* All expressions of interest so far are for joint purchase of bad loan portfolio and servicing platform

* Bank is holding talks with several funds looking at lender's bad loan portfolio, over possibility they may buy into upcoming new share issue, but it would be financial not strategic holding

* New share issue worth 500 million euros together with projected positive capital impact of 200 million euros from asset disposals seen lifting CET1 ratio by 2.5 percent points

* To convene "very shortly" shareholder meeting to approve share issue

* Continues to work on possible debt-to-equity conversion, no decision taken yet Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom, editing by David Evans)

