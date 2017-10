(Corrects first bullet to read LC Corp SA not LC Corp BV)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - OPEN FINANCE SA:

* JOINS NEGOTIATIONS TO SELL VIA CONSORTIUM OF BROKER HOUSES SHARES OF LC CORP SA

* NEGOTIATED DEAL CONCERNS SELL OF ALL OWNED BY PARTIES OF TALKS SHARES OF LC CORP REPRESENTING 51.17 PERCENT STAKE

* SHARES OF LC CORP TO BE SOLD AT PRICE NOT LOWER THAN 2.05 ZLOTY PER SHARE