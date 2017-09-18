FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards expects revenues to fall to SEK 800-840 mln in Q3
#Corrections News
September 18, 2017 / 6:08 AM / in a month

REFILE-BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards expects revenues to fall to SEK 800-840 mln in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds missing word in headline, first bullet)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards AB says:

* Revenues are expected to fall to range of SEK 800-840 million Q3, which is in line with previous quarter

* Is currently experiencing a cautious market

* Distributors and module houses delivering to the company’s OEM-customers have therefore minimized their inventory levels

* Estimates that number of shipped sensors from company during Q3 will increase with around 40 percent compared to Q2

* Has previously communicated an asp-reduction exceeding 20 percent per annum, but current rate is approximately 30 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
