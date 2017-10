(Corrects spelling of Globalfoundries in headline)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA:

* ‍GLOBALFOUNDRIES AND SOITEC ENTER INTO LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT ON FD-SOI WAFERS​

* ‍GLOBALFOUNDRIES AND SOITEC ENTERED INTO A FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT​