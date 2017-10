CORRECTED-BRIEF-Europlan promises to service bonds on time, allows for price volatility

(Corrects typo in the name of B&N Bank in the third and fifth bullet points.)

Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* EUROPLAN SAYS SOME VOLATILITY IN THE PRICES AND YIELD OF ITS BONDS IS POSSIBLE “DUE TO MARKET SENTIMENT”, BUT IT WILL FULFILL ALL OBLIGATIONS IN DUE TIME

* “WE ARE ALLOWING IN THE NEAR FUTURE FOR SOME VOLATILITY IN THE PRICES AND YIELD OF EUROPLAN BONDS, WITH THE UNCONDITIONAL FULFILLMENT OF ALL OBLIGATIONS ON THEM EXACTLY IN TIME”, EUROPLAN SAID

* “THERE IS NO ECONOMIC OR LEGAL LINK BETWEEN EUROPLAN‘S ABILITY TO SERVICE ITS OWN OBLIGATIONS AND THE SAID BANK (B&N BANK)”, IT SAID

* EUROPLAN SAID THE BANK IS NOT ITS CREDITOR AND THE COMPANY “DOES NOT HOLD SIGNIFICANT FUNDS IN THE BANK”

* LEASING COMPANY EUROPLAN IS PART OF SAFMAR GROUP, ALONGSIDE WITH RESCUED B&N BANK‍​ Further company coverage: For the story in Russian, click (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)