CORRECTED-BRIEF-UK's SFO to bring charges against Afren's ex-CEO, COO

(Corrects headline to say UK’s SFO will bring charges against Afren’s ex-CEO and COO; SFO has not charged them)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - UK‘S SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE (SFO):

* TOMORROW SFO WILL BRING CHARGES AGAINST THE EX-CEO AND COO OF FORMER FTSE 250 OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION COMPANY, AFREN PLC‍​

* EX-CEO AND COO STAND ACCUSED OVER PAYMENTS THEY RECEIVED VIA SECRET COMPANIES THEY CONTROLLED RELATING TO OVER $400 MILLION OF NIGERIA BUSINESS DEALS‍​

* ALLEGED FRAUD IS CLAIMED TO HAVE LED TO THE COLLAPSE OF THE $2.6 BILLION OIL GIANT BY THEIR ADMINISTRATORS‍​

* ADMINISTRATORS IN RELATED CIVIL CLAIMS ARE SEEKING DAMAGES IN EXCESS OF $500 MILLION FROM THE DEFENDANTS AND A NIGERIAN ASSOCIATE ‍​ Link to press release: (bit.ly/2wS5Yfw)