Oct 11 (Reuters) - ADOCIA SA:

* ADOCIA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2017

* ‍REVENUE OF EUR 19.6 MILLION FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS​

* ‍CASH POSITION OF EUR 44.2 MILLION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* HAS COMMENCED AN ARBITRATION PROCEEDING AGAINST ELI LILLY & CO.

* ‍ARBITRATION PROCEEDING SEEKS AN AWARD OF APPROXIMATELY USD 11 MLN, AND OTHER SPECIFIC RELIEF​