Nov 1 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA

* Says MilliporeSigma signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samsung Biologics for strategic alliance on biopharma manufacturing, biologics process development‍​

* The new MoU is an extension of one signed in 2014 that encompasses a long-term supply agreement