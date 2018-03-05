CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Getin Holding Q3 Net Profit Up At 91 Mln Zlotys

(Corrects brief from Nov. 10. Corrects Q3 net profit and net interest income in headline and body text. Company corrected its own Q3 report.)

March 5(Reuters) - GETIN HOLDING SA:

* Q3 NET PROFIT 91.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 36.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 227.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 226.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 120.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 121.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* CO INFORMED ON FEB. 23 IT WOULD ISSUE CORRECTED Q3 REPORT FOLLOWING IMPAIRMENT UPDATE BY ITS UNIT IDEA BANK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)