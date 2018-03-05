FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
November 10, 2017 / 6:47 AM / in 13 hours

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Getin Holding Q3 Net Profit Up At 91 Mln Zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects brief from Nov. 10. Corrects Q3 net profit and net interest income in headline and body text. Company corrected its own Q3 report.)

March 5(Reuters) - GETIN HOLDING SA:

* Q3 NET PROFIT 91.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 36.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 227.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 226.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 120.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 121.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* CO INFORMED ON FEB. 23 IT WOULD ISSUE CORRECTED Q3 REPORT FOLLOWING IMPAIRMENT UPDATE BY ITS UNIT IDEA BANK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.