Nov 27 (Reuters) - Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS’ MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR PROBUPHINE®

