CORRECTED-BRIEF-Asit Biotech Receives Positive Feedback From FDA On Development Plan Of Gp-Asit+ In US

(Fixes headline and adds 2-4 bullet points.)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asit Biotech Sa:

* ASIT BIOTECH SIGNIFICANTLY MOVES FORWARD IN THE PREPARATION OF THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN OF GP-ASIT+™ IN THE US

* ‍RECEIVED POSITIVE FEEDBACK FROM FDA ON PREPARATION OF CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR GP-ASIT+™ IN US

* ‍FEEDBACK FROM FDA INCLUDES A FEW COMMENTS AND REQUEST FOR SOME CLARIFICATION ON MASTER FILE

* ‍ONCE ASIT BIOTECH HAS ANSWERED FINAL QUESTIONS AND UPDATED MASTER FILE IT WILL REQUEST PRE-IND MEETING​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)