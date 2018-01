REFILE-BRIEF-Gartner Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 2 Percent In Q4 2017 And 2.8 Percent For The Year

(Adds source)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gartner Inc:

* GARTNER SAYS WORLDWIDE PC SHIPMENTS DECLINED 2 PERCENT IN Q4 2017 AND 2.8 PERCENT FOR THE YEAR

* GARTNER SAYS WORLDWIDE PC SHIPMENTS TOTALED 71.6 MILLION UNITS IN Q4 2017, DOWN 2 PERCENT, ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY RESULTS

* GARTNER SAYS IN THE U.S., PC SHIPMENTS SURPASSED 15.2 MILLION UNITS IN Q4 2017, DOWN 8 PERCENT

* GARTNER SAYS FOR THE YEAR, WORLDWIDE PC SHIPMENTS TOTALED 262.5 MILLION UNITS IN 2017, DOWN 2.8 PERCENT

* GARTNER INC SAYS Q4 PC SHIPMENT RESULTS "CONFIRMED AGAIN THAT PCS ARE NO LONGER POPULAR HOLIDAY GIFT ITEMS"