(Corrects headline to say HY HEPS will rise by at least 40 cents, not report HEPS of 40 cents)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS HEPS FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DEC. 31 TO BE NOT LESS THAN 27% (40 CENTS) HIGHER THAN CORRESPONDING REPORTING PERIOD​

* ‍EXPECTED EPS FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DEC. 31 TO NOT BE LESS THAN 12% (20 CENTS) HIGHER, THAN PRIOR CORRESPONDING REPORTING PERIOD​