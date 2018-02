(Corrects headline in Feb. 2 Brief to say the expansion refers to the underwriting consortium, not share capital)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - CREVAL:

* CREVAL SAYS COMMERZBANK AND JEFFERIES AND KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS AND EQUITA SIM , JOINED UNDERWRITING SYNDICATE FOR SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

* CREDITO VALTELLINESE - SENIOR BOOKRUNNERS, BOOKRUNNERS JOINED UNDERWRITING SYNDICATE FOR SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF CREVAL GROUP FOR EURO 700 MILLION​