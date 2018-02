REFILE-BRIEF-Qualcomm Says 2 Customers To Move Away If Deal With Broadcom Moves Forward‍​

(Corrects spelling of customers in headline)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc :

* QUALCOMM - TWO CUSTOMERS PROVIDING CHIPSET REVENUE OF OVER $1 BILLION EACH PER YEAR STATED THEY ARE LIKELY TO MOVE DESIGNS AWAY FROM CO IF DEAL WITH BROADCOM MOVES FORWARD‍​

* QUALCOMM - “WE BELIEVE BROADCOM‘S STRATEGY IS MAINLY TO TRADE LICENSING REVENUE FOR CHIP SHARE AT HIGHER PRICES”

* QUALCOMM - ANY POSSIBLE DEAL APPROVAL WOULD REQUIRE “SIGNIFICANT AND COMPLEX DIVESTITURES” AS WELL AS RESTRICTIONS ON THE COMBINED ENTITY‘S FUTURE OPERATIONS

* QUALCOMM INC - PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RAISES “FAR MORE SIGNIFICANT COMPETITIVE CONCERNS” VERSUS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL‍​

* QUALCOMM INC - IN LAST FIVE YEARS, "SEVERAL LARGE, COMPLEX INTERNATIONAL MERGERS" INVOLVING MULTIPLE REGULATORS HAVE TAKEN OVER 18 MONTHS‍​