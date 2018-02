REFILE-BRIEF-Avinger Files For Offering 15,000 Shares Of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock‍​

(Refiles to remove first bullet)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Avinger Inc:

* AVINGER INC FILES FOR OFFERING 15,000 SHARES OF SERIES B CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND 7.08 MILLION WARRANTS EACH EXERCISABLE FOR 1 SHARE OF COMMON STOCK‍​

* AVINGER SAYS PROSPECTUS ALSO COVERS UP TO 3.5 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK ISSUABLE UPON CONVERSION OF SERIES B CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK - SEC FILING

* AVINGER SAYS PROSPECTUS ALSO COVERS UP TO 7.08 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK ISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE OF THE WARRANTS Source text - bit.ly/2EmZKbm Further company coverage: