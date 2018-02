(Corrects source in brief text to “New Zealand Markets Disciplinary Tribunal” from “TruScreen Ltd”)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand Markets Disciplinary Tribunal:

* APPROVED A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN NZX LIMITED & TRUSCREEN LIMITED

* SETTLEMENT REGARDING BREACH OF LISTING RULE REGARDING DIRECTORS WHO ARE NEW ZEALAND RESIDENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)