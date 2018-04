(Company corrects its Q4 net profit to 82,033 zlotys from 76,319 zlotys.)

April 26 (Reuters) - ADVERTIGO SA:

* Q4 REVENUE 0.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET PROFIT 82,033 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 0.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO