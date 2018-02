CORRECTED-BRIEF-Mologen Says Investor Agrees To Subscribe Convertible Bonds For Up To EUR 12 Mln

(Adds missing word “investor” in the headline)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - MOLOGEN AG:

* FINANCING AGREEMENT TO SUBSCRIBE CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 12 MILLION

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH LUXEMBOURG-BASED FINANCING PROVIDER EUROPEAN HIGH GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES SECURITIZATION FUND

* BONDS WILL BE ISSUED IN UP TO 24 TRANCHES OF EUR 500,000 EACH AT COMPANY‘S REQUEST

* PROCEEDS AGGREGATED WITH THOSE OF CAPITAL INCREASE RECENTLY ANNOUNCED ARE UP TO EUR 17 MILLION