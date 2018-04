(Corrects Feb 20 brief to reflect fact that company corrected its FY net profit to 120.2 mln zlotys from 124.8 mln zlotys)

April 12 (Reuters) - FIRMA OPONIARSKA DEBICA SA:

* FY REVENUE 1.96 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.68 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 120.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 64.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 122.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 51.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)