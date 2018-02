CORRECTED-BRIEF-Worldline FY Net Income Group Share Down At ‍105​ Million Euros ​

(Adds period in the headline.)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA:

* ‍FY FREE CASH FLOW: EUR 176 MILLION, +28.9%​

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.59 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.31 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍105​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 144.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING MARGIN WAS AT 21.0 PERCENT OF REVENUE VERSUS 18.6 PERCENT YEAR AGO‍​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO PROPOSE NO DIVIDEND ON 2017 RESULTS​

* IN 2018, SEES ORGANIC GROWTH OF REVENUE, AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES, OF BETWEEN 5 PERCENT AND 7 PERCENT

* IN 2018, TARGETS AN OMDA MARGIN BETWEEN 22 PERCENT AND 23 PERCENT

* IN 2018, AIMS FOR FREE CASH FLOW AT BETWEEN EUR 200 MILLION TO EUR 210 MILLION