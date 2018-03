(Corrects dividend and revenue figures in March 8 Brief)

March 8 (Reuters) - STERN GROEP NV:

* FY NET REVENUE EUR 1.12 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.10 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS EBITDA EUR 69.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 75.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE IN 2017

* FY RESULT AFTER TAX EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.3 MILLION YEAR AGO