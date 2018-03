(Refiles to add space between words ‘revenue’ and ‘rises’ in headline)

March 13 (Reuters) - IMMOBILIERE DASSAULT SA:

* FY EPRA NAV UP 3.1 PERCENT AT 54.34 EUR PER SHARE

* CURRENT CASH FLOW AT END FY EUR 12.1 ‍​ MILLION, UP 2.1 PERCENT

* FY RENTAL REVENUE EUR ‍​16.1 MILLION, UP 1.84%

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​29.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 42.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END DEC OCCUPATION RATE 92.73 PERCENT

* CURRENT PROJECTS ON 127 CHAMPS ELYSÉES AND 16 RUE DE LA PAIX TO NEGATIVELY AFFECT CASH FLOW IN 2018 AND 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)