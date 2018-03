CORRECTED-BRIEF-Dowdupont Inc Says CEO Breen's Compensation from Sept 1 to Dec 31 Was $13.8 Mln - SEC filing

(Corrects the period in headline and first bullet point)

March 16 (Reuters) - Dowdupont Inc:

* DOWDUPONT INC SAYS CEO EDWARD BREEN’S COMPENSATION SINCE SEPTEMBER 1, 2017 to DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $13.8 MILLION - SEC FILING

* DOWDUPONT INC SAYS ANDREW LIVERIS’ 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION (WITHOUT CERTAIN MERGER RELATED ITEMS) WAS $22.6 MILLION VERSUS $23 MILLION IN 2016

* DOWDUPONT INC SAYS CFO HOWARD UNGERLEIDER' 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION (WITHOUT CERTAIN MERGER RELATED ITEMS) WAS $11 MILLION VERSUS $8.7 MILLION IN 2016