REFILE-BRIEF-Rigel Announces Topline Data From Phase 2 Study Of Fostamatinib

April 3 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RIGEL ANNOUNCES TOPLINE DATA FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT PHASE 2 STUDY OF FOSTAMATINIB IN IGA NEPHROPATHY

* TRIAL DID NOT ACHIEVE STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE FOR ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ‍FOSTAMATINIB WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD TO MODERATE ADVERSE EVENTS​

* FURTHER ANALYSIS OF THE TREATMENT, INCLUDING HISTOLOGY, ARE EXPECTED LATER IN YEAR

* ‍THERE WERE NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS COMPARED TO FOSTAMATINIB’S SAFETY DATABASE ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS​

* PATIENTS WITH GREATER THAN 1 GRAM/DAY OF PROTEINURIA HAVE AN INCREASED RISK OF DISEASE PROGRESSION AND REPRESENT AN UNMET MEDICAL NEED

* ‍RIGEL PLANS TO SEEK A PHARMACEUTICAL PARTNER TO COLLABORATE IN CONDUCT OF FOLLOW-ON CLINICAL STUDIES IN IGAN​

* PHARMACEUTICAL​ PARTNER WOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR SUBSEQUENT COMMERCIALIZATION OF FOSTAMATINIB IF IN AN EX-U.S. TERRITORY