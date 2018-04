(Corrects to add dropped words in bullets 1 and 2)

April 3 (Reuters) - Aehr Test Systems:

* AEHR TEST SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES FOLLOW-ON ORDER FOR MULTIPLE ABTS BURN-IN AND TEST SYSTEMS FROM WIRELESS CHIPSET MANUFACTURER

* AEHR TEST SYSTEMS - RECEIVED $1.5 MLN FOLLOW-ON ORDER FOR MULTIPLE ABTS SYSTEMS FOR PRODUCTION TEST & BURN-IN OF DEVICES USED IN AUTOMOTIVE APPLICATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: